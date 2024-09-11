Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Drops A Cryptic Post For Niyati Fatnani After She Reveals Insights About His Fight With Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Asim Riaz was labelled as arrogant after he bragged about his stardom on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 show and was thrown out of the show by the host Rohit Shetty. Asim Riaz didn't have one friend on the sets of KKK 14, in fact, he only made enemies there and many slammed him mentioning it was not a Bigg Boss show he appeared.

One of the contestants was Niyati Fatnani who shared the insight minute by minute details about his brawl with Rohit Shetty. After her interview about revealing the deets about their fight, Asim shared a cryptic post where he wrote," Some people need a high five in their face with a chair".

some people just need a high-five in the face with a chair . — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 10, 2024

Niyati Fatnani appeared on Shardul Pandit's podcast and revealed how Rohit Shetty's bodyguard came on the sets because Asim had come closer to the filmmaker," Jab yeh Asim wala incident bhi hua, toh he could have easily said a lot of things, you know, unke bodyguards aa gaye the".

Asim Riaz mentioned that he was instigated and even slammed the makers for chopping their actions and only showed this reaction. While Shilpa Shinde who was also a part of the show, also revealed that he was instigated and bullied by the other contestants on the show, and he lost his calm.