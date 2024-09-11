Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791472https://zeenews.india.com/people/khatron-ke-khiladi-14-asim-riaz-drops-a-cryptic-post-for-niyati-fatnani-after-she-reveals-insights-about-his-fight-with-rohit-shetty-2791472.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KHATRON KE KHILADI 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Drops A Cryptic Post For Niyati Fatnani After She Reveals Insights About His Fight With Rohit Shetty

Asim Riaz indirectly reacts to Niyati Fatnani's statements over his brawl with Rohit Shetty.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Drops A Cryptic Post For Niyati Fatnani After She Reveals Insights About His Fight With Rohit Shetty Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Asim Riaz was labelled as arrogant after he bragged about his stardom on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 show and was thrown out of the show by the host Rohit Shetty. Asim Riaz didn't have one friend on the sets of KKK 14, in fact, he only made enemies there and many slammed him mentioning it was not a Bigg Boss show he appeared.

One of the contestants was Niyati Fatnani who shared the insight minute by minute details about his brawl with Rohit Shetty. After her interview about revealing the deets about their fight, Asim shared a cryptic post where he wrote," Some people need a high five in their face with a chair".

Niyati Fatnani appeared on Shardul Pandit's podcast and revealed how Rohit Shetty's bodyguard came on the sets because Asim had come closer to the filmmaker," Jab yeh Asim wala incident bhi hua, toh he could have easily said a lot of things, you know, unke bodyguards aa gaye the".

Asim Riaz mentioned that he was instigated and even slammed the makers for chopping their actions and only showed this reaction. While Shilpa Shinde who was also a part of the show, also revealed that he was instigated and bullied by the other contestants on the show, and he lost his calm.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'