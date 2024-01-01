Khushi Kapoor Enters 2024 With Work-Oriented Mindset, Says 'I Have Lots Of Tick Marks In My Head...'

New Delhi: Actress Khushi Kapoor has made a substantial place for herself in the industry in 2023. While she aced on the fashion front, her acting debut as Betty Cooper in 'The Archies' was also well-noticed. To add to that, Khushi is ending the year on a high note with some great achievements. Her latest and first Magazine Cover has surely been a highlight. Now, at the start of 2024, she shared her plans for the New Year and the resolution she would make entering the next one.

In a recent media interaction, Khushi shared, "I want to start off the New Year in a way that sets the tone for the rest of the year. So, hopefully around New Year's, I will be working on something and on the 31st night, maybe I'll just bring it in with my close friends and family. As for 2024, I have lots of tick marks in my head when it comes to work. I want to keep my head down, and hopefully people will be appreciative of whatever work I am trying to put out and relate to some of the work that I am doing. I'm excited to just dabble in everything and explore and experiment, whether it is movies or in fashion. I think there's so much I am blessed to be exposed to, so I am just looking forward to the ride."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It is a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations. The film is available on Netflix.