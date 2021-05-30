Kiara Advani gives mermaid vibes in unseen throwback pic, stuns in neon green bikini - See pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently took to social media to share a stunning throwback picture of her scuba-diving in the depths of the ocean and posing as gracefully as if she were a mermaid.

On Sunday (May 30), the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actress took to Instagram to walk past memory lane and revisit her scuba-diving experience with an unseen picture. In the photo, Kiara is seen in the middle of a backflip as she throws both her hands back and curves her body much like a dolphin or mermaid.

She wrote in the caption, "You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim."

Check out the ocean beauty:

Earlier, Kiara had taken to Instagram to mourn the loss of the producer of her last film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Ryan Stephen, who died due to COVID complications on May 29.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' directed by debutante Abir Sengupta. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan amongst her other exciting projects.