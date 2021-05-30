हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani gives mermaid vibes in unseen throwback pic, stuns in neon green bikini - See pic!

Earlier, Kiara had taken to Instagram to mourn the loss of the producer of her last film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Ryan Stephen, who died due to COVID complications on May 29.

Kiara Advani gives mermaid vibes in unseen throwback pic, stuns in neon green bikini - See pic!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently took to social media to share a stunning throwback picture of her scuba-diving in the depths of the ocean and posing as gracefully as if she were a mermaid.

On Sunday (May 30), the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actress took to Instagram to walk past memory lane and revisit her scuba-diving experience with an unseen picture. In the photo, Kiara is seen in the middle of a backflip as she throws both her hands back and curves her body much like a dolphin or mermaid.

She wrote in the caption, "You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim."

Check out the ocean beauty:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

Earlier, Kiara had taken to Instagram to mourn the loss of the producer of her last film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Ryan Stephen, who died due to COVID complications on May 29. 

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' directed by debutante Abir Sengupta. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan amongst her other exciting projects.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picskiara advani instagramKiara Advani scuba diving
Next
Story

You can't make noise in the name of recreation: Kailash Kher

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: What is Sushil Kumar hiding?