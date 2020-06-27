हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani misses her girl gang, shares throwback pics on Instagram!

The pandemic has been difficult for all of us,we all are desperately missing out BFFs and we can't wait to meet them, so is our dearest Kiara. The actress took to her Instagram to share some really special throwback pictures of her BFFs. The girl gang looks very well knitted in these immensely happy pictures and it made us made our girl tribe miss a little more.

Kiara Advani misses her girl gang, shares throwback pics on Instagram!

Kiara on the same added, "I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls". 

We hope this pandemic comes to an end soon and may we have our Friday night parties with our BFFs back and enjoy to the fullest. Kiara's 'Laxmmi Bomb' is scheduled to release soon and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to resume their shoots is some time in the near future.
 
 

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picsKiara Advani moviesLaxmmi Bomb
