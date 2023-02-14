Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Share PICS From Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Couple Looks Absolutely Stunning in Haldi-Themed Outfits

New Delhi: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have shared a series of adorable clicks from their pre-wedding ceremony and these have taken over social media. In the pictures, the actors can be seen posing romantically looking absolutely stunning in ethnic outfits.

The couple has shared pictures on their Instagram accounts and by their outfits, netizens feel these clicks are from their haldi ceremony. In the caption they wrote, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai" Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Kiara can be seen wearing a zaridar off-white lehenga that she has paired with a worked mustard heavy dupatta. She can be seen wearing a piece of long and heavy jewellery that is going well with the look. On the other hand, Siddharth is looking very dashing in a mustard kurta with a Pathani salwar. He has also carried a printed shawl along with it.

Siddharth and Kiara got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was an intimate affair, a few close friends of the celebrity couple and family joined in for the celebration.