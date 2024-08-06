Advertisement
Kim Kardashian's Sun-Kissed Greek Adventure - See Pic

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a sneak-peek into her luxurious vacation in Greece.  

|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 02:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kim Kardashian's Sun-Kissed Greek Adventure - See Pic (Image: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

Los Angeles: Kim took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of throwback images from her June vacation. In the image, she posed for multiple selfies while riding on a boat and a jet ski in the post.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also posted glimpses of scenic views, wild cats and goats. She ended the post with a sunset.

American media personality Lauren Sánchez made an appearance in some pictures with Kim, reports pagesix.com.

“Greece this summer,” Kim captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Last month, Kim shared a video of her sister Khloe Kardashian snapping the reality TV star’s bodysuit

The 43-year-old posted a video on her Instagram stories showing Khloe helping snap a black bodysuit into place while she stood with her pants pulled down, reported 'People' magazine.

She captioned the post: "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

In the clip, Kim filmed herself in a bathroom mirror as Khloe crouched at her waist, trying to fasten the bodysuit's snaps located underneath her pants but struggling to do so.

"This is literally what sisters do," Kim joked in the video.

"I can't snap my bodysuit," she added.

The two sisters chatted and laughed together as Khloe continued working on Kim's pictures.

"This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," mom-of-two Khloe chimed in.

“When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?' There's one," the Good American founder continued, finally managing to close one snap, adding a playful expletive.

