Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Break-Up Rumours On Fire As Actress Deletes Social Media Pics With Beau

New Delhi: Looks like the fairytale romance of Tennis ace Leander Paes and Bollywood star Kim Sharma has hit a rough patch. Speculation is rife that the two have broken up and parted ways amicably. Of late, Kim and Leander were not spotted together at events and parties. Fans were also missing their social media PDA.

KIM SHARMA-LEANDER PAES CALL IT QUITS?

Adding more fuel to the fire was the fact that Kim Sharma recently attended Alanna Panday’s wedding function all alone. Well, now reports suggest, Kim has deleted all her pictures with Leander on social media which previously she posted.

In the 2022 Diwali, Leander shared a picture with Kim from the Puja rituals. Earlier, he posted few pictures celebrating their anniversary together. He wrote: "Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's leanings together everyday. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial."

KIM SHARMA-LEANDER PAES LOVE AFFAIR

The rumours of Kim and Leander dating each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been open about their relationship and often post pictures with each other on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, before Paes, Kim was dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane while the tennis ace was earlier in a relationship with Rhea Pillai with whom he has a daughter. He was also rumoured to be dating Mahima Chaudhary at one point in time.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star and soon she was everywhere. She then featured in several films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.