KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Newlyweds will pose tomorrow, says bride's father Suniel Shetty

NEW DELHI: Actress Athiya Shetty, who has been in a relationship with Indian KL Rahul for almost four years now, is all set to tie the knot tomorrow, at her father and veteran superstar Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The three-day wedding ceremony kicked off on Saturday with a cocktail party, which will be followed by a mehendi night on Sunday and the wedding on January 23.

Both the parties have so far been extremely tight-lipped about the wedding so far. Apart from the wedding mandap and Suniel's farmhouse being lit up with lights and lamps, there has been no pictures from the pre-wedding rituals so far. However, on Sunday, the bride's father Suniel Shetty stepped out and accepted greetings from paparazzi, who have been stationed outside his Khandala property. The actor told the camerapersons that he will bring the soon-to-be married KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty out tomorrow for photos.

Take a look at a video where Suniel Shetty is seen interacting with paparazzi:

Speaking of the guest list, names like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli are doing the rounds on the internet. As per several reports, the couple is also reported to host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and colleagues after the conclusion of the IPL.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A still from the film where the actress shot for a Haldi ceremony sequence has been going viral on social media, amidst her wedding ceremony.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan Films' 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was also a part of 'Mubarakan' with Arjun Kapoor.