UPASANA KONIDELA

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Upasana Konidela Along With Healthcare Professionals Demand Safety, Justice

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Apollo’s female leaders join forces to implement measures against violence in healthcare.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Upasana Konidela Along With Healthcare Professionals Demand Safety, Justice (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Following the alarming RG Kar incident, Upasana Konidela and Apollo Hospitals' female leaders have united to call for better safety and respect for female doctors. They are sending a strong message: women must support each other.

Chairman Preetha Reddy, Promoter-Director Shobana Kamineni, CEO South Region Sindoori Reddy, Managing Director Sunita Reddy, President (Brands) Apollo Pharmacy Anushpala Kamineni, and Vice Chairperson Upasana Kamineni Konidela speak with one voice, reaffirming their commitment to creating safe and secure workplaces for all female healthcare professionals.

The caption reads, ''At Apollo, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect, heal, and uphold the dignity and safety of all who serve and seek care within our walls.''

They challenge the status quo, emphasizing that women are not passive bystanders but powerful forces for change.

These leaders are not just executives but advocates committed to eliminating violence and harassment against female doctors. They are urging every woman in healthcare to unite, protect each other, and lead the charge for workplace safety.

Together, they pledge to lead the charge in transforming healthcare environments. They aim to set an example for the entire industry, demonstrating that women when united, can drive the change needed to ensure safety, respect, and dignity for all.

