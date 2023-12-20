trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701221
Kriti Kharbanda Gives Out Major Workout Inspiration, Shares Tips On Balancing Work And Play

The short clip showcases Kriti engaging in a rigorous workout routine, demonstrating a perfect blend of strength training and cardio exercises. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda Gives Out Major Workout Inspiration, Shares Tips On Balancing Work And Play Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the fast-paced world of Bollywood, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be quite challenging. However, actress Kriti Kharbanda seems to have cracked the code as she recently shared a workout inspiration video on her Instagram, accompanied by the caption "All work and no play makes Kriti a dull girl."

Kriti, known for her versatile roles on the silver screen, has always been vocal about the significance of fitness in her life. Her Instagram posts often feature glimpses of her workout sessions, encouraging her followers to prioritize their health and well-being.In sharing her fitness journey, Kriti Kharbanda continues to motivate and inspire her audience, proving that a healthy balance between work and play is the key to a vibrant and fulfilling life.

