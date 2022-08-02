NewsLifestylePeople
Kriti Sanon gushes over Prabhas eyes, says they are 'really expressive, deep and have 'weird purity'

"I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep and there is something very pure," says Kriti Sanon about Prabhas's eyed

Aug 02, 2022

Kriti Sanon gushes over Prabhas eyes, says they are 'really expressive, deep and have 'weird purity'

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon cannot stop raving about her ‘Adipurush’ co-star Prabhas's eyes. During a recent interview with a leading portal, Kriti got a question from a fan asking, "Apart from the food story, what other unique qualities about Prabhas that sets him apart from others, something unknown about him that she can share with fans? would she like to work with him again?" 

The actress replied "I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him... apart from food, there is something unique about him... I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes and you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep and there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

Kriti will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in their upcoming Pan-India mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’. The actress also has Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya opposite Varun Dawan, Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next in the pipeline.

