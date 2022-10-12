Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi to star in THIS upcoming espionage thriller

New Delhi: Kritika Kamra, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Whodunit 'Hush Hush',is now set to thrill the audience in the upcoming espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only', a Netflix India Original co-starring Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi.

Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, 'For Your Eyes Only' will be made under the banner of Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and is reported to be shot in three countries, and will stream on the global OTT platform Netflix.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Kritika plays the female lead alongwith Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot for the show has already begun and the team would be shooting for long schedule in Mumbai in October, followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule.'

'For Your Eyes Only' will mark Kritika Kamra's first association with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his Scam 1992 writer.

Kritika began her journey from television and after much hardwork has been able to carve her niche on the digital forms. Recently, it was also reported that in the second season of Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra would be taking the limelight, owing to the turn of events in the climax.