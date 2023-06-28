Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia Breaks Silence On Actress Getting Trolled, Says 'To Attack Her Character...'

New Delhi: Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila announced separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and their fans are in disbelief. The couple announced the split at the same time on Instagram. Now, 24 hours after the announcement, Zorawar broke his silence on the matter after Kusha Kapila was subjected to immense trolling online.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Zorawar wrote, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

For the unversed, an old video of Kusha and Karan Johar is going viral amid the actress' divorce. In the old video, captioned as Karan Johar's Relationship Mantra, the filmmaker told Kusha, 'And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.' Kusha agreed with his statement and said, 'I believe that' and now her comment has caused trouble as netizens are slamming her for allegedly supporting 'infidelity.'

Kusha shared a heartfelt post, that read "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

She further wrote, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Best known for her role in Masaba Masaba, Kusha Kapila had tied the knot with Zorawar in 2017.