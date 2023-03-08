'Let's Not Blame Women For Pulling The Other Ones Down, That Kind Of Sisterhood Should Exist,' Says Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja

New Delhi: This women's day Saas Bina Sasural actor Aishwarya Sakhuja sheds light upon the idea of women uplifting women in today's day and age.

Aishwarya Shares, "We have reached a point where the difference between a man and a woman should not be there. It's not that women are bringing down women, or men are bringing down men per se. This crab mentality exists in our country, so it's men pulling down women or women pulling down men. I think it's become an equal fight at least when it comes to climbing to the top"

"So let's not blame women for pulling down other women and yes that kind of sisterhood should exist where we stand for each other and we become each other's voices, especially through social media which has now become such a major tool in our hands", says Aishwarya

Aishwarya further elaborates," I think we can use it in a better manner to uplift each other, if we see any kind of inequality happening which is kind of prominent in the world not only in our country. We should speak up for each other but it is not necessary that women are the ones pulling down other women". concludes Aishwarya.