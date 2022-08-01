Mumbai : Vijay Deverakonda shared a string of jaw-dropping pictures of himself in a white suit on Sunday on his social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star treated his fans with recent pictures from the sets of 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

In the first picture, Vijay struck a pose looking away from the camera and flaunted his beard look. He was wearing a white three-piece suit that he teamed up with black trousers. In the other two pictures, the actor flashed a cute smile towards the camera and posed by keeping his hands in the pocket of his trouser in one and holding his blazer in the other.

In the last picture, the actor looked dapper in a classic white suit that he accessorized with a shiny golden tiger broach and a pair of black formal shoes to go with his outfit. Sharing the pictures, the ‘Liger’ actor wrote, "Hey, You all. Going on Mum’s favourite show. "As soon as the south star posted the pictures, the fans chimed into the comment section and dropped lovely messages for him.

One the user wrote, “You`re so hot." Another user reacted with fire emojis and wrote, "Thaliva." "Mass look but the best your smile effect is impressive on the click," stated another user. Previously, Vijay set the internet on fire by dropping his first look from the upcoming film. It showed him nude as he flaunted his chiseled body while holding just a bouquet of roses.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer `Liger` has already created mass hysteria. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday and has so far crossed 50 million views on YouTube, according to Dharma Productions` official Instagram account. At the trailer launch recently, Ranveer Singh pointed out that Vijay was wearing chappals at his own trailer launch. Ranveer said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch.”

The clip of the event went viral, making Vijay’s fans praise his simplicity. On the work front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in ‘Liger’, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor’s first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to Covid-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.