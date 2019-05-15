close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow avoids watching 'Friends' reruns

She also recalled shooting the pilot episode of the show.

Lisa Kudrow avoids watching &#039;Friends&#039; reruns
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow says she never watches the reruns of the hit 1990s sitcom as she would start judging herself in the show.

The actor played the quirky bohemian Phoebe Buffay in the beloved NBC series, which turns 25 this year.

"I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself (on the show), so I'd rather not risk that," Kudrow told Entertainment Tonight.

She also recalled shooting the pilot episode of the show.

"The pilot. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games. It was fun," the 55-year-old actor said.

Last year, "Friends" executive producer Kevin S Bright said the team was painfully close to having an official reunion but it was not meant to be.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Friends" continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various reruns on the television.

Also featuring Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, the show ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

 

Tags:
Lisa KudrowFriendsFriends TV showPhoebefriends reruns
Next
Story

I am not going to get into politics: George Clooney

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally