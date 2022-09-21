Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha breaks down, says 'he fought very hard...'

New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Capital. Hi brother Dipoo Srivastava confirmed his demise. Raju was 58. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here.

RAJU SRIVASTAVA'S WIFE INCONSOLABLE

He was rushed to AIIMS and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness. In an interview with Times of India, the late comedian's wife Shikha said, "I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter."

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources. "I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

CELEBS AND POLITICAL LEADERS REACT TO RAJU SRIVASTAVA'S DEATH

Several celebrities, fans, and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goel among others mourned his demise and extended condolences.

Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed on Thursday, September 22, 2022. It will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.

(With PTI inputs)