Live: CBI begins probing Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant and other related things

New Delhi: The CBI is investigating the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the probe is in full swing to dig out facts related to the case. After drug conspiracy came to the fore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB team is now in Mumbai to probe the drug angle.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput: