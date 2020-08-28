Live: CBI begins probing Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant and other related things

28 August 2020, 11:34 AM
Interrogation begins by CBI team led by Nupur Prasad. The CBI will also question Rhea about drug conspiracy and also why no family member was a part of the company in which she along with her brother was part of. She will be asked about whether she was dependent on SSR's money for her personal expenses and benefits.
28 August 2020, 11:09 AM
Rhea's brother Showik, Rajat Mewati also present at DRDO guest house. The interrogation will begin at 11.15 am, reportedly.
28 August 2020, 10:51 AM
Rhea has reached the DRDO guest house and the probe will begin shortly.
READ FULL STORY: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI, to be grilled on a long list of questions related to Sushant Singh Rajput, foreign trips and business interests
28 August 2020, 10:25 AM
As per reports, Samuel Miranda and Rhea to be questioned separately at the DRDO guest house. An officer of the team to monitor her body language while answering questions.
28 August 2020, 10:22 AM
Rhea Chakraborty to be probed by the CBI today, according to sources.