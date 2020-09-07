Live: NCB to grill Rhea Chakraborty for second time today in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to join the investigation in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This will be the second round of questioning. Rhea was grilled by the NCB on Sunday for six hours.

The day started with an NCB team visiting Rhea's home to serve summons to her for joining the probe. She joined the probe at 12 pm, escorted by police personnel.

The agency has already arrested Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's close associate Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with the case. They were presented before a Mumbai court over the weekend and have been kept under NCB custody till September 9.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

