Live: NCB to grill Rhea Chakraborty for second time today in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

7 September 2020, 09:44 AM
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office in Mumbai for the second day as part of the investigation.
7 September 2020, 09:40 AM
NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) M Ashok Jain said on Sunday that the agency had also conducted fresh raids in this case against a person named Anuj Keshwani, whose name came up during questioning of Kaizan Ibrahim.
7 September 2020, 09:39 AM
The NCB had unearthed some phone chat records and other electronic data, which suggests that some of the banned drugs were allegedly purchased by these individuals.
7 September 2020, 09:39 AM
The NCB is also probing whether Rhea and Showik were also involved in selling drugs. When Rhea will appear for questioning today, it is likely that the NCB would question her in front of Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant.
7 September 2020, 09:38 AM
Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the NCB for the second time in a row.
"We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today. The investigation will continue tomorrow," IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB told reporters on Sunday.
7 September 2020, 09:36 AM
"I am sure if Rhea is not able to give comprehensive answers for which she may be confronted with, there is a likelihood of her getting arrested," Varun Singh told ANI.
7 September 2020, 09:36 AM
Sushant Singh Rajput's family's briefing lawyer Varun Singh on Sunday said that if actor Rhea Chakraborty is not able to give comprehensive answers to the probe agencies, there is a likelihood of her getting arrested.