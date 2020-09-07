हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: NCB to grill Rhea Chakraborty for second time today in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the NCB on Sunday for six hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 7, 2020 - 09:44
Comments |
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to join the investigation in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This will be the second round of questioning. Rhea was grilled by the NCB on Sunday for six hours.

The day started with an NCB team visiting Rhea's home to serve summons to her for joining the probe. She joined the probe at 12 pm, escorted by police personnel.

The agency has already arrested Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's close associate Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with the case. They were presented before a Mumbai court over the weekend and have been kept under NCB custody till September 9. 

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates:

7 September 2020, 09:44 AM

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the NCB office in Mumbai for the second day as part of the investigation.

7 September 2020, 09:40 AM

NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) M Ashok Jain said on Sunday that the agency had also conducted fresh raids in this case against a person named Anuj Keshwani, whose name came up during questioning of Kaizan Ibrahim. 

Full Report: Did Rhea Chakraborty, Showik sell drugs too? NCB gets crucial information during grilling

7 September 2020, 09:39 AM

The NCB had unearthed some phone chat records and other electronic data, which suggests that some of the banned drugs were allegedly purchased by these individuals.

7 September 2020, 09:39 AM

The NCB is also probing whether Rhea and Showik were also involved in selling drugs. When Rhea will appear for questioning today, it is likely that the NCB would question her in front of Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. 

7 September 2020, 09:38 AM

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the NCB for the second time in a row.

"We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today. The investigation will continue tomorrow," IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB told reporters on Sunday. 

7 September 2020, 09:36 AM

"I am sure if Rhea is not able to give comprehensive answers for which she may be confronted with, there is a likelihood of her getting arrested," Varun Singh told ANI.

7 September 2020, 09:36 AM

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's briefing lawyer Varun Singh on Sunday said that if actor Rhea Chakraborty is not able to give comprehensive answers to the probe agencies, there is a likelihood of her getting arrested.

