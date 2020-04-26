Lockdown diaries: From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, when stars turned hairstylist for their partners

Mumbai: With beauty parlours shut and personal stylists unable to come to work, the nationwide lockdown has turned our stars into hairstylists for their partners! And they seem to be managing the job quite efficiently!

Recently, Patralekhaa shared a video on Instagram where her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao was seen cutting her a haircut with a trimmer! Rajkummar Rao has been living in with ladylove Patralekhaa, who chose the "Stree" star to be her hairstylist during the lockdown!

Similar is the situation with lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who are also spending the lockdown period with each other. Kriti recently took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed in her post that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

The actress captioned: "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)"

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen preparing a scalp pack with yogurt, eggs and honey. The actress suggested that this is a treatment for those suffering from scalp-related problems like dryness and dandruff.

A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. pic.twitter.com/mEVvKS5wsX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 20, 2020

Even though we do not know whether she has applied the pack on her husband Nick Jonas, a fan reacted to her post and suggested: "Please do it on Nick purely for our entertainment!"

A video shared by Anushka Sharma soon after the lockdown began shows the actress giving her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, a haircut -- that too with a pair of kitchen scissors!

In the video, Virat says: "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife."

Telly stars are have also turned into hairstylists for their families!

Actor Vivek Dahiya recently took to Instagram to share a video where his wife, actress Divyanka Tripathi, can be seen giving him a haircut with a pair of scissors while he advises her on how to do it properly. However, after she was done so, the actor seemed to be satisfied with Divyanka's hairstyling skills. The actress also admitted that her husband is indeed a "good teacher"!

Actress Shweta Tiwari, too, recently gave her little son Reyansh a haircut because he could not venture out due to the lockdown.