trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643140
NewsLifestylePeople
MADHAVAN'S SON

Madhavan's Son Vedaant Gets His Driving Lessons In A Swanky Porsche, Netizens React

Madhavan's Son Vedaant: He is a swimmer who bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Madhavan's Son Vedaant Gets His Driving Lessons In A Swanky Porsche, Netizens React

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan has enrolled for driving lessons. A video of Vedaant learning to drive has surfaced on the internet where he can be seen seated inside a white Porsche with his driving instructor. 

Taking to Instagram, a Dubai-based driving school, named Galadari Motor Driving Centre has shared the video. The caption read, “Spotted @vedaantmadhavan joined GMDC to get his driving license.”

Soon after the video was dropped, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet wishes for the boy. A fan commented, “Okay I learned my on what? Maruti 800?”


Another wrote, “An actual talented child of a celebrity, unlike others. So proud.” A social media user commented, “Doesnt he look like jeremine from ‘The summer I turned pretty?’”

Dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he entered the luxury vehicle.

Vedaant, 17, is a swimmer who bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen.

Vedaant won medals for India earlier this year at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships.

He represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 tournament in February of this year, winning five gold and two silver medals. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona