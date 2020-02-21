Maha Shivratri 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and family perform puja at Shiva temple in Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and the other members of his family were on Friday spotted at a Shiva temple in Mumbai's Panvel on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Each of them offered prayers to Lord Shiva and performed the aarti. Every year on Maha Shivratri, the family comes to this temple in Panvel to seek Lord Shiva's divine blessings.

Here are the pictures from the puja.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik and Sussanne share a close bond despite getting divorced. The duo often goes to holidays and parties together and are always there for each other's families. They married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik, who starred in two hit films of 2019 - 'Super 30' and 'War' - will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'.

Meanwhile, Maha Shivratri is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' and celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati.

Thousands of devotees throng Shiva temples to offer prayers, observe fast and get together to mark the auspicious festival with great fervour.