Maheep Kapoor Drops cute video with daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai: 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actor Maheep Kapoor, on Sunday, took a trip down memory lane and shared a cute video of herself and her daughter and actor Shanaya Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep dropped a throwback video and captioned it, "Mother & daughter from the start. Best friends forever from the heart #MyBabyGirl."

In the video, Young Maheep can be seen carrying and playing with Shanaya. The mother-daughter duo can be seen in white ensembles. To this, Shanaya replies with heart emojis. Many celebrities loved the videos and dropped their comments. Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Such a cutie." Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, "Adorable." A fan commented, "ur looking like Anushka Sharma in this."

Also Read: Top Best Names Inspired by Shiv Puran

Maheep married actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay's nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

SHANAYA KAPOOR TO MAKE DEBUT WITH BEDHADAK

Shanaya, on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

SHANAYA KAPOOR BAGS FILM WITH MOHANLAL

She will also be seen in Mohanlal’s upcoming pan-India film 'Vrushabha'. Apart from her, the film will also star, Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and will go on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. It is backed by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to release in 2024.