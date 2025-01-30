Mahira Sharma’s Mother Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

New Delhi: Actress Mahira Sharma has been making headlines over ongoing buzz linking her romantically with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Social media has been abuzz with speculation about their relationship, and now, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress’s mother has finally addressed the rumours.

In an interview with Times Now, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, expressed shock when asked about the dating reports. She dismissed the speculation, saying, “What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone—should we believe them?”

She further called the reports "completely false”, emphasizing that such rumours are common when someone is in the public eye.

Mahira Sharma - Mohammed Siraj Relationship Rumours

Dating rumours between Siraj and Sharma began in November 2024 after social media users noticed their interactions on Instagram. Several media reports claimed they were romantically linked, especially after fans spotted Siraj liking multiple pictures of Mahira, which only added fuel to the fire.

Mahira Sharma’s Past Relationship

Actress and model Mahira Sharma was earlier in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The two, who were initially good friends, eventually started dating. However, they parted ways in 2023, which Paras later confirmed in a podcast interview.

Mahira Sharma rose to fame with the music video Lehanga by Jass Manak and gained major recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has appeared in popular TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar.

Mahira was last seen in the web series Bajao. Sharma is a popular actress and model, she has also featured in several music videos and starred in a few Punjabi films.