New Delhi: The hottest-looking couple of Bollywood, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been giving out relationship goals to fans in quite unconventional ways. The duo has often been trolled for the age-gap and the constant pressure of their impending wedding. However, braving it all, they have successfully been together for over 4 years. Now, Arjun Kapoor's latest bunch of pictures on Instagram have got netizens talking.

ARJUN KAPOOR-MALAIKA ARORA BREAK-UP?

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared photos from his solo trip which led to the speculation about things not being all well between the two. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." His cousin Rhea Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on the timeline.



Netizens started a debate about whether the duo has split and that explains his solo trip. But...really? Guys, couples do head out on solo vacations and have their individual space as well - a concept people need to get used to. Anyways, coming back to our B-Towners, take a look at what some feel:

One person wrote: Don’t say you and @malaikaaroraofficial are not together anymore.

Also, Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party alone, which further led to the break-up speculation.

Well, Mala and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.