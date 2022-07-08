NewsLifestylePeople
Malaika Arora brutally trolled for wearing tan bottoms, netizens say 'pant to pehen leti...'

Malaika is always one of the favourites of paps and was yet again spotted in Mumbai. She stepped out of her home in a figure-hugging attire, showcasing her super-toned physique.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Malaika Arora never fails to shock fans with her unique fashion. On Friday, Malaika was spotted by the paps wearing a body-hugging ensemble and fans are not happy. The actress was trolled brutally for her fashion all over social media.

The actress recently returned from her romantic vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor in Paris and is now back to work. She is a very active social media user and keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself with fans. She is always one of the favourites of paps and was yet again spotted in Mumbai. She stepped out of her home in a figure-hugging attire, showcasing her super-toned physique. She carried a denim jacket with the ensemble and rounded off her look with a pair of chunky shades.

 

Fans flooded the comment section with laugh and weird-face emojis as they are not happy with this look of the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress. Social media users trolled her a lot, one wrote, "madame pant to pehen leti," whereas, the other one wrote, "Omgggg i thought she is only wearing jacket." One even dropped a question, "Niche kuch pehna h?"

 

This is not the first time that she has been a target of trolls, recently, when she was a jury in the Femina Miss India 2022, she was viciously mocked for donning a daring dress.

The 'Munni Badnam' star donned a dark-coloured inner-wear with her golden shimmery outfit, for which she faced a lot of backlash on social media. Social media users tagged her as 'trying to be Kim Kardashian.'

 

