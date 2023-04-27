Malaika Arora Mobbed At Dubai Event For Pictures, 'Don't Push The Lady' Screams Actress Amid Chaos - Watch

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is currently in Dubai for her work commitments and was recently spotted attending an event looking simply glam. She looked stunning in her backless black gown at an event to launch the latest issue of Filmfare Middle East on the occasion of Fashionz By Danube, a new tower in association with FTV.

However, when the star attraction entered the venue amid tight security - she looked dazzling in her shimmery gown. After the event, she even interacted with the fans after the press meet and that's when many wanted to click selfies with her.

Viral Bhayani, a famous celeb pap shared a video of Malaika being mobbed by fans at the event. The actress did oblige some of her fans with pictures. Just when it got too close for comfort Malla even urged the fans not to push the fans and said, "Please don't push the lady."

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She was seen in Moving In With Malaika - a show which gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Malla on her show did talk about dating a younger man.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

A few days back, Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor headed for a brief holiday and shared pictures of their vacay. The sneak-peek into their exotic vacation went viral on social media.