Malaika Arora turns up the heat in a backless gown, Kareena asks 'who you looking at?'

Malaika Arora hot pics: The stunner posed in a photoshoot wearing a metallic party number by RAT & BOA and many celeb friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor and others dropped their comments on Malaika's Instagram timeline. 

Malaika Arora turns up the heat in a backless gown, Kareena asks 'who you looking at?'

New Delhi: Expect the ultimate diva, Malaika Arora to leave you impressed with her jaw-dropping svelte figure and super hawt photoshoots. Well, the oh-so-sexy Malla did just that on social media. She teased her sizzling photos in a backless gown with a falling neck, and we must say even BFF Kareena Kapoor couldn't help but ask her a very relevant question: Who are you looking at?

Malaika Arora's sexy avatar in a gown

Malaika is a fashion icon and many follow her style statement. The stunner posed in a photoshoot wearing a metallic party number by RAT & BOA. Many celeb friends including Bebo, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor and others dropped their comments on Malaika's Instagram timeline. Take a look at her photoshoot: 

Malaika is a beach bum

We have seen multiple posts of the actress from her vacation diaries and by now it's clear that she is a beach lover. A few days back, she teased a picture collage of her super sexy bikini looks from her travels to various places. She flaunted her perfect bikini bod and love for underwater sports. Malaika captioned the post reading: Am a #beachbaby. 

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor and the couple doles out relationship goals to fans. 

The stunner runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

 

