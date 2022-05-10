New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora revealed that she was told by many in the industry that after pregnancy, her work would stop and that it would mean 'an end of her career'. However, she stunted naysayers and broke the stereotypes like a true blue glam diva!

In her interview with Humans of Bombay, Malaika Arora shared: This will end your career!’ is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you’d barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom!

I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won’t lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I’ve lived up to both the promises.

2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!

But I had ‘working mom’ guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I’d sing Malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I’d strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family. And even Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I’ve been a unit when it comes to parenting. When Arhaan had to shave, I called Arbaaz who took me through the process; it was fun!

Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he’s away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it’s a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I’ve my work, my friends & my life.

So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop!” #NoOneLikeMom

Malaika Arora and her former husband Arbaaz Khan have a son together named Arhaan Khan, who is studying abroad. After staying together for 19 long years, Malaika and Arbaaz called it quits back in 2017 but continue to co-parent Arhaan.

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz was heard to be dating model-actress Giorgia Andriani, reportedly.