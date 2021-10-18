Malaika Arora's scared expression when a contestant touches her cheeks will leave you in splits- Watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had recently confessed that she got scared when a contestant came near her and touched her cheeks on a dance reality show.

Now the makers of the India's Best Dancer season 2 have released the teaser of the whole scenario where a contestant can be seen touching her cheeks out of affection and later touched her feet out of respect.

Although, the adorable video has gone viral on social media but it was Malla’s expressions that has left the audience and her co-judges in splits.

She can be seen completely stunned over the gesture and also accepted during the launch event recently, that she got scared initially as it is COVID time. She also said that she understands that he was doing it with a lot of love.

Elaborating further she said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

However, her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were left in splits while they saw her reaction and Geeta was even seen mimicking the whole scenario in order to tease Malaika.

Recently, Malaika had penned down an emotional post for her son Arhaan Khan, who has now embarked on a new journey to an undisclosed country for further studies.

For the unversed, Arhaan is the son of Malaika and Arbaaz Khan, the duo got married in 1998 and after spending 19 years together, and later called it quits in 2017. The couple is co-parenting their child together.

Currently, the actress is dating Arjun Kapoor and are in an official relationship for quite some time now.