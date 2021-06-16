हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinna Dua

Mallika Dua pens heartfelt note for mother Chinna Dua after immersing her ashes

Senior journalist Vinod Dua's wife and famous Radiologist Chinna Dua succumbed to COVID on June 11, 2021.

Mallika Dua pens heartfelt note for mother Chinna Dua after immersing her ashes
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress-comedian Mallika Dua penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr Padmavati Dua (also known as Chinna Dua) on Wednesday after immersing her ashes.

"Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy," Mallika wrote in an Instagram post.

"That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama," she added.

Dr Chinna Dua succumbed to COVID on June 11. Sharing the sad news, Mallika had written: "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I k now. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life..."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chinna DuaChinna Dua deadMallika Duavinod duaMallika Dua motherVinod Dua wifeRadiologistPadmavati Dua
Next
Story

Singer Aastha Gill regrets bro-zoning rappers Badshah and Raftaar, says ‘don’t know how to flirt'!

Must Watch

PT19M52S

Exclusive | Akhilesh Yadav claims to win more than 350 seats in the upcoming UP assembly elections