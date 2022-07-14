New Delhi: As actress Mallika Sherawat is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘RK/RKAY’, she opened up about her career and being typecast. Mallika claimed that what actress Deepika Padukone did in her film ‘Gehraiyaan’, she did the same thing 15 years back in her movie ‘Murder’. Shakun Batra directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a film about modern day complex romances and apart from Deepika also featured actors Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The movie had various intimacy scenes between Deepika and Siddhant. Anurag Basu directed ‘Murder’ also dealt with extramarital affair and grabbed a lot of attention because of steamy scenes between Mallika and Emraan Hashmi.



Sand told Prabhat Khaba, “Such hue and cry were created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dasavatharam, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome, but none talked about my acting.”

The actress further shared about the changes that she has noticed in the film industry and said, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that. The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well.”



On the work front, Mallika Sherawat is promoting her film RK/RKay, which will hit the theatres on July 22. The movie is written and directed by Rajat Kapoor and also feature Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in pivotal roles.