close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar: First shot for debut film was simply surreal

Manushi said she has a lot of gratitude.

Manushi Chillar: First shot for debut film was simply surreal

Mumbai: Former beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film "Prithviraj" on Monday. It was a "beautiful coincidence", she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.

"It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for 'Prithviraj' on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.

Manushi said she has a lot of gratitude.

"I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I'm prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"Prithviraj" is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

 

Tags:
Manushi ChillarPrithvirajSanyogita
Next
Story

Boney Kapoor gets emotional while receiving ANR Award for Sridevi

Must Watch

PT26M38S

PM Modi's address in the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha