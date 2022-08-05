NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHILLAR

Manushi Chillar is the new face of Estée Lauder India's advance night repair!

Debuting this month, Manushi's campaign will be featured in digital and social platforms across India and is her first partnership with a beauty brand.

  Estée Lauder India today has announced rising Bollywood star and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, as the new face of Advanced Night Repair, the brand's #1 serum.
  Debuting this month, Manushi's campaign will be featured in digital and social platforms across India and is her first partnership with a beauty brand.

New Delhi: Estée Lauder India today has announced rising Bollywood star and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, as the new face of Advanced Night Repair, the brand’s #1 serum. 

Debuting this month, Manushi's campaign will be featured in digital and social platforms across India and is her first partnership with a beauty brand.
 
"We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estée Lauder India family as the new face of Advanced Night Repair." said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estée Lauder Companies India. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"In addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Manushi’s values and dedication to helping others. She reflects our brand’s commitment to women’s advancement and know she will deeply connect with our consumers across India," he added.
 
Manushi then said, "I am a long-standing admirer of the Estée Lauder brand, and especially their Advanced Night Repair serum. Being the face of this iconic product feels wonderful."

"I was introduced to the Advanced Night Repair a few years ago and I would definitely call it a skin care must have," she added.
 
The campaign will bring Manushi’s love for skincare to life, featuring Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex – with the power of 7 serums in 1 that hydrates, reduces fine lines, evens skin tone, strengthens, firms skin, gives radiance and has antioxidants, all in a quick-absorbing, fast-penetrating formula.

