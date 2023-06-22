Meet Abhishek Golecha, His Initiative 'Unique Is Beautiful' Promotes Specially Abled People As Models

New Delhi: In a world obsessed with conventional standards of beauty, it takes a visionary artist to challenge the norms and redefine the concept of beauty. Abhishek Golecha is making waves in the fashion industry with his groundbreaking campaign called UIB India i.e. 'Unique is Beautiful.'

It started as a campaign and later became a platform for specially-abled humans. This remarkable initiative aims to promote special talents, including those of individuals with special needs or autism, as the faces of renowned brands like McDonald's, H&M, Kay Beauty, and many more. By giving them a platform to shine, Abhishek Golecha is revolutionizing the perception of beauty in India.

The "Unique is Beautiful" platform is a testament to Abhishek Golecha's belief in the power of diversity and inclusion. Traditionally, the fashion industry has adhered to a narrow definition of beauty, excluding individuals who do not fit into predefined standards. However, Abhishek's vision challenges this notion by celebrating uniqueness and embracing the beauty found in our differences.

Speaking on which Abhishek Golecha says, "My platform, Unique Is Beautiful aims to shed light on specially-abled talents, particularly those with special needs or autism. With this platform, we have bigger goals to change the perception of beauty. To get those hidden talents hiding inside the house an opportunity to show their talent as a model or an actor. By collaborating with renowned brands, I provide them with a platform for exceptional individuals to showcase their abilities and challenge societal stereotypes. "Unique Is Beautiful" creates a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can appreciate the talents and beauty that exist beyond the conventional norms."

"One of the remarkable aspects of the Unique is Beautiful platform is the involvement of well-known brands. We have successfully partnered with brands like McDonald's, H&M, Kay Beauty, ELLE, LensKart, and many others to promote the inclusion of special talents in their marketing campaigns. I feel they are very special and they do also have the right to showcase and follow their passion that is what Unique is Beautiful is all about and through us and through these collaborations we not only provide exposure to talented individuals but also send a powerful message to society, encouraging acceptance and celebrating diversity.

"By featuring individuals with special needs or autism in high-profile advertising campaigns, We aim at breaking barriers and promoting a more inclusive world."

Abhishek Golecha's Unique is Beautiful platform is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of art and creativity. Through this groundbreaking initiative, Abhishek is not only creating opportunities for these exceptional individuals but also challenging societal norms and inspiring a more inclusive and accepting society. As they continue to embrace diversity, platforms like Unique is Beautiful to remind us that beauty knows no bounds and that every individual deserves to be celebrated.