Meet Brazilian Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model - In pics

New Delhi: Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio has become the transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. In 2019, she became the Victoria's Secret's first openly transgender model.
Valentina Sampaio, reportedly first discovered about being transgender at the age of 8. She walked the first runway at São Paulo Fashion Week in November 2016, as per information on Wikipedia.
Take a look at her stunning pictures from Instagram:
#Repost @voguemagazine with @make_repost ・・・ @valentts just made history as @si_swimsuit's first trans model. The Brazilian-born model and activist is used to breaking boundaries—Sampaio was already the first trans model to make the cover of a Vogue edition—but discovering she had made the @si_swimsuit issue was still special, she says. Sampaio has long been vocal in her support of Brazil’s trans community, and hopes that her moment in the rookie spotlight can shine a light on the issues facing LGBTQIA people in her nation. “Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community globally—three times that of the U.S.,” she says. “Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds.” Tap the link in our bio to see all photos.
I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way. I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S. Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging.
Thank you to @vspink and @teenvogue to invite me and to give me the opportunity to share my journey with the amazing #TeenVogueSummit2019 crowd. Let’s create a better future for our generation. I loved to have met and spent an amazing experience with all of you. Thanks for your love and support!#unitedindiversity #loveyourself #beunique #spreadlove #respect #support
Valentina has maintained that her parents were supportive of her. In 2017, she was seen in A Força do Querer ("Force of Will", English title Edge of Desire) and made movie debut in Berenice Procura (2017).