Meet Brazilian Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model - In pics

New Delhi: Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio has become the transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. In 2019, she became the Victoria's Secret's first openly transgender model.

Valentina Sampaio, reportedly first discovered about being transgender at the age of 8. She walked the first runway at São Paulo Fashion Week in November 2016, as per information on Wikipedia.

Take a look at her stunning pictures from Instagram:

Valentina has maintained that her parents were supportive of her. In 2017, she was seen in A Força do Querer ("Force of Will", English title Edge of Desire) and made movie debut in Berenice Procura (2017).