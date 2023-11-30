New Delhi: Beneath the glitz and sparkle of the glamourous world of Bollywood, a few actors struggle to consistently retain the spotlight. Despite trying for years, it's tough and almost impossible for many. Belonging to an influential family, actor Sanjay Kapoor has had a similar fate.

According to IMDb, Sanjay Kapoor had once told Salman Khan, "Agar 'Sirf Tum' chal gayee, yeh dates wapas tumhare moo pe maroonga". Long story short, if 'Sirf Tum' would have flopped, that would have triggered Sanjay to retire from films and become a producer. Anticipating a failure, Sanjay had already talked to Salman about the duo's next venture.

24 years ago, 'Sirf Tum' was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Agathiyan. From the romantic music design to the performance, the film remains favourite among audience even today. However, Sanjay Kapoor hasn't been able to make a stable place in Bollywood. Before the release of that film, the lead actor in the film had made a big decision for his career.

Released in the year 1999, Agathiyan-directorial 'Sirf Tum', also starred Priya Gill and Sushmita Sen opposite Sanjay Kapoor. Adding cherry on the top, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff had a special cameo in the film. This film was a remake of the Tamil romantic film 'Kadhal Kottai' that was released in 1996. Against a picturesque backdrop, this film was shot in Nainital, Kerala, and Houston.

According to a report by Sacnilk, 'Srif Tum' had raked in ₹ 9.25 Cr (India Gross Collection). While the film was made on a budget of ₹ 2 Cr. Talking about his family, Sanjay Kapoor is the brother of superstar Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. According to NetWorth Dekho, Sanjay Kapoor's net worth is Rs 70-75 crore. Along with his wife, the couple run a production house - Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited.

Despite the success of 'Sirf Tum', Sanjay Kapoor's career didn't take off. In a conversation with Lehren TV, Sanjay said, “When things go wrong, you don’t wonder so much. But when they go right and it doesn’t happen, you wonder,” Sanjay said, adding, “Today, you give one hit film, you are flooded with advertisements, endorsements, offers and what not. Sirf Tum was a success even when it released after Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor’s Biwi No.1 and before Salman’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. My film was squashed between two Salman starrer, and yet, Sirf Tum managed to do well. But still, I did not sign a single film.”

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor has starred in 'The Fame Game', 'The Last Hour', 'The Gone Game' and more.