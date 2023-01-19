Minissha Lamba refers to Sajid Khan as 'creature' while talking about MeToo movement

New Delhi: Actress Minissha Lamba, who made her debut with the Bollywood film Yahaan in 2005 was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi. In her latest interview, she talked about a lot of things including the MeToo movement and Sajid Khan, who was a contestant this year on Bigg Boss 16. Minissha participated on the reality show's season 8.

Minissha Lamba told Indian Express, how she actually wanted to become a journalist but ended up as an actor. “I did not have the kind of guidance which I needed at that time. I did everything on my own and when I look back, I am wiser. Definitely if I had to do it again, I would have done certain things differently.”

When quizzed about Bigg Boss 16 show, Sajid Khan and the Me Too movement, she said, “The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better.

She also shared her list of favourites from the younger crop. "Among the women I am absolutely in love with Ananya Pandey. Alia Bhatt is a once in a generation actor and Sara Ali Khan is so charming. Janhvi Kapoor has her own quiet strong beauty about her."