Minissha Lamba's romantic pics with boyfriend Akash Malik on his birthday is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is dating Delhi-based businessman, Akash Malik, whose identity she had managed to keep a secret until now. On his birthday, the ravishing Minissha decided to announce their relationship and make it Instagram official with a bunch of lovey-dovey pictures.

Minissha Lamba took to her IG account and wrote in the caption: Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course. Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town. To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..( with me of course)

Minissha and her husband Ryan Tham's marriage hit rock bottom and recently she opened up on her divorce. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating for about two years. The couple separated last year.

When asked about her relationship status, the actress told Times of India, ", "Yes. Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person."

Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham on July 6, 2015. He is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub 'Trilogy'. Ryan is actress Pooja Bedi's cousin. The couple had announced the finalisation of their divorce proceedings in August last year.