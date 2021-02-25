Mira Rajput pens a heartfelt note on actor Shahid Kapoor's birthday, says 'I like me better when I’m with you'

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor ringed in his birthday on Thursday (February 25). The 'Kabir Singh' actor is showered with birthday wishes but one of the sweetest ones is from his wife Mira Rajput. Mira took to Instagram to wish Shahid for his birthday.

Sharing a loved-up picture of herself with Shahid, in which she can be seen giving a peck on his cheek, Mira wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you." She further humorously added, "Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Shahid is 14 years elder than Mira. The duo has two kids together - daughter Misha 4 and son Zain 2.

On top of this lovely wish, Mira shared another post of Shahid in a black and white photo inside the pool and dotingly captioned it, "Shine on. Be one with the Light."

Various others also wished the 'Vivvah' actor, which include actor and half-brother Ishan Khatter, actress Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, and Dia Mirza.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey.