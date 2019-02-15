Mira Rajput's latest pic with daughter Misha is too cute for words! See inside

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user. Recently, she shared pictures with daughter Misha Kapoor and we must say that they look adorable.

Mira in her caption wrote: “If I say cheese will you give me a lollipop.”

Little Misha sits pretty in her colourful frock with toys and balloons all around her.

The young and pretty Mira is an active user of the social media platform and most often shares incredible posts which are either pictures or videos.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

Hubby Shahid is busy working on 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.