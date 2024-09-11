Mirzapur 2 Actor Ali Fazal Talks About Fatherhood, Admits He Is Now Little Obsessed For His Daughter

Mumbai: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcomed their baby girl a few months ago. The couple are embracing parenthood and are enjoying this process. Ali Fazal who witnessed a massive success with Mirzapur 2, mentioned how fatherhood is a spiritual experience for him.

In his interview with ETimes, Ali Fazal spoke about experiencing fatherhood, "I can’t wait to go back to her. Even during my work, I keep thinking of her. I am little-little obsessed with her now, but a good obsession. The whole process of fatherhood has been a spiritual experience. There has been so much learning during the process and I can say that I have now become a peaceful person. Aap andar se sulajh jaate ho aur usey shabdon mein bayaan karna thoda mushkil hai. And yes, I have had my share of sleepless nights too."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were showered with all the love and blessings as they welcomed their little one, in one of her interviews Shabana Azmi revealed how Ali is an invested father, "Ali is very supportive of Richa and quite besotted with his daughter. I don’t think he can see anything beyond her at the moment."

Alo Fazal and Richa are the most loved couple and they grabbed a lot of eyeballs over their interfaith marriage. Currently, Richa is back at the game and is getting in shape to hit the silver screen.