Mom-to-be Dia Mirza reveals why she's hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is currently pregnant, took to social media on Sunday (May 16) to reveal why she is hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a pregnant woman.

On her Twitter, she claimed that none of the COVID vaccines have been tested on pregnant women and lactating mothers. She also mentioned that her doctor has advised her to not get the jab until clinical trials on pregnant women are successfully conducted.

She wrote, "This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."

Check out her tweet on the same:

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 16, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.

The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.

The actress was last seen in a supporting role in Anubhav Sinha's 2020 released 'Thappad'. Her next film, an action-thriller venture 'Wild Dog', released theatrically on April 2, 2021.