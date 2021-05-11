Bollywood led by men, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it, accepts lead actress Dia Mirza

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, former beauty queen and environmentalist Dia Mirza has acknowledged that sexism exists in the Hindi movie industry. In an interview with Brut India, the newly married actress even accepted being part of such projects too.

In an interview with Brut India, Dia Mirza said, "People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it. I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It's crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman... When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120... sometimes 180 people."

Adding more, Dia said, "We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So there is rampant sexism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking."

Dia Mirza made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She worked in several movies and even has a production house to her credit. She tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi at the actress's Bandra residence on February 15, 2021.

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home and was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.