India records over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,106 fatalities in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 17, 2021) morning.

As per the official data, there were 2,81,386 new infections, which took India's total caseload to 2.49 crore. The country now has 35,16,997 active COVID-19 cases.

The country's coronavirus-related death toll has now increased to 2,74,390. India has also witnessed over 2.11 crore recoveries.

