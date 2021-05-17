हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,106 fatalities in 24 hours

The country's coronavirus-related death toll has now increased to 2,74,390. 

India records over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,106 fatalities in 24 hours
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday  (May 17, 2021) morning.

As per the official data, there were 2,81,386 new infections, which took India's total caseload to 2.49 crore. The country now has 35,16,997 active COVID-19 cases.

The country's coronavirus-related death toll has now increased to 2,74,390. India has also witnessed over 2.11 crore recoveries. 

(This is developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day