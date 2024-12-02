Mona Singh Wins Best Supporting Actress For 'Made In Heaven 2'

Mona Singh’s exceptional performance as Bulbul Jauhari in 'Made In Heaven Season 2' has earned her the prestigious Best Supporting Actress award at a recent ceremony. Renowned for her versatility and commanding presence, Singh’s portrayal has been celebrated by critics and audiences alike, solidifying her place as one of the most compelling actors in the industry.

An emotional Mona Singh expressed her gratitude during her heartfelt acceptance speech, sharing the journey that brought her to this moment despite her busy schedule in Punjab. “Well, main actually bohot saari flights badal ke, car mein taiyaar hoke finally I am here. (After changing several flights, and dressing up in the car, I am here.) And I think it was sooooo worth it! Thank you," she said, radiating happiness.

Dedicating her award to women who embody resilience and integrity, Singh said, “I dedicate this to all the Bulbul’s for always standing up, speaking up, showing up. For having gumption. For having integrity. And so much grace.”

Reflecting on her role, she shared, “I had sooo much fun shooting for Made In Heaven. It was actually a dream come true for me. The opportunity was a divine intervention for me to get Bulbul’s role.”

As Singh basks in the glory of this well-deserved accolade, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects. She is set to appear in 'Paan Parda Zarda' and 'Maa Ka Sum' and will feature in 'Stardom,' the debut directorial venture of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son.