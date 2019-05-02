Mouni Roy's sensuous dance on Sridevi's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' song will inspire you to hit the floor—Watch

New Delhi: The telly world's famous 'Naagin', Mouni Roy entered into movies with a bang last year. She made her smashing debut in Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', a film by Reema Kagti. The stunner has been making waves ever since.

Not just acting, but the gorgeous beauty is a trained dancer as well. She moves like a swan and has even participated in dance reality shows. Mouni recently took to Instagram and posted a video which was shared by a fan.

Mouni can be seen grooving to the chartbuster number 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' featuring the late legendary actress Sridevi and Anil Kapoor from Mr India.

Watch it here:

Mouni dances barefoot in a red saree and moves like no one's watching.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

The bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part.