close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's sensuous dance on Sridevi's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' song will inspire you to hit the floor—Watch

She moved from television to movies in 2018 with Akshay Kumar's Gold.

Mouni Roy&#039;s sensuous dance on Sridevi&#039;s &#039;Kaate Nahi Kat Te&#039; song will inspire you to hit the floor—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The telly world's famous 'Naagin', Mouni Roy entered into movies with a bang last year. She made her smashing debut in Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', a film by Reema Kagti. The stunner has been making waves ever since.

Not just acting, but the gorgeous beauty is a trained dancer as well. She moves like a swan and has even participated in dance reality shows. Mouni recently took to Instagram and posted a video which was shared by a fan.

Mouni can be seen grooving to the chartbuster number 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' featuring the late legendary actress Sridevi and Anil Kapoor from Mr India.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you don’t have your dancing shoes, dance barefoot ! Good day babies 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

Mouni dances barefoot in a red saree and moves like no one's watching.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

The bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part.

 

Tags:
Mouni Roymouni roy danceSrideviAnil KapoorMr Indiakaate nae kat te
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on wife Tahira Kashyap's cancer diagnosis

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Akhilesh Yadav questions rejection of Tej Bahadur Yadav's Varanasi candidature