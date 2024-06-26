Murlikant Petkar Lauds Chandu Champion Maker Sajid Nadiadwala For Bringing His Story To Big Screen

New Delhi: Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is captivating audiences and holding strong at the box office. Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance is earning him praise, while viewers are entranced by the extraordinary tale of Murlikant Petkar, who triumphed against adversity.

The film's portrayal of a true hero is deeply cherished, and Murlikant Petkar expresses profound gratitude to the team for bringing his story to light.

Murlikant Petkar extends gratitude to the team of Chandu Champion, 'I express my profound gratitude to the team that helped bring my inspiring story to a wider audience. I acknowledge the dedication of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in bringing my story to the big screen, highlighting their commitment to showcasing the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army.' he said.

He further added, "I believe that 'Chandu Champion', the story involving 3 sports highlighting the transformative power of athleticism will act as a powerful beacon of inspiration for the current generation, demonstrating the unwavering strength and dignity of our soldiers as well. I admit that I never envisioned my story reaching such a wide audience, attributing this monumental achievement to the vision of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the masterful direction of Kabir Khan, and the compelling portrayal by actor Kartik Aaryan."

"My heartfelt gratitude extends to the entire team, acknowledging their exceptional work in crafting a film that honors my life and the sacrifices made by countless others in service to our nation.” he added.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' was released on June 14, 2024.