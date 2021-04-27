My heart breaks as India is suffering from COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra urges US President Joe Biden to share 'more vaccines'

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is quite concerned about India's battle with COVID-19 with rising cases and fatalities and has been vocal about it on social media.

On April 26, the actress took to her Twitter account to make a public appeal to the United States to send more unused AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to India which is in dire need of them.

The 'Quantico' actress said she was heartbroken to see the suffering of COVID-19 patients in India and claimed the situation in her country (India) was critical.

She wrote in her tweet, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS

@WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."

Have a look at her post:

Earlier, Priyanka had been sharing verified COVID-19 resources on her Instagram story to help out her fans in India.

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for the Amazon-backed spy series 'Citadel' co-starring Richard Madden. The project is helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actress had completed shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

According to reports, the 'desi girl' will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.