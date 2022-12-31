Nailed it: Urfi Javed takes a dig at the trolls, awards herself as the 'most vulgar, shameless person of 2022'

New Delhi: Urfi Javed made the most headlines this year for her unique avatar. She often shares her looks on social media and gets trolled for them. On one hand, where fans appreciate her creativity, netizens often take a dig at the starlet for her dressing sense. Bidding adieu to 2022, Urfi has given it back to all the trollers with her new post, check it out.

She has now opted for nails, artificial nails and made a dress out of them for herself. Sharing the video on Instagram, Urfi wrote in the caption, "The worst dress Most vulgar Most shameless Most unlikable Person of 2022 is … Uorfi" The former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant's post has garnered many views and fans are flooding the comment section as well.

Urfi awarded herself as the most vulgar, shameless person of 2022 and took a dig at her trolls.

Also, Urfi recently had a terrible experience when her under-eye filler treatment went wrong and she ended up suffering a bruise on her face. The actress opened up about it with photos on Instagram and shared how all the 'dark circle creams are a scam'. Urfi Javed shared a post on Instagram where she is seen with bruises under her eye. She clarified in her post that the bruises were not because of being hit or injured but her under-eye filler which went wrong.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen as a wild card entry on reality show 'Splitvilla 14'. She also made headlines for her verbal brawl with Chetan Bhagat, Chahatt Khanna and designer Farah Ali Khan.